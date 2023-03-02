Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

GLAD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 130,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,862. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $366.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

About Gladstone Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.