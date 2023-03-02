Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
Gladstone Capital Stock Down 0.7 %
GLAD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 130,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,862. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $366.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.
