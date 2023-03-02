Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Down 68.8% in February

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GOODN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,747. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.76.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.26%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

