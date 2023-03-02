Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 516.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GAINZ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.09. 6,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

