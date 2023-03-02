Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (GAINN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on February 1st

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 stock opened at $23.30 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36.
