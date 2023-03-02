Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.19 Per Share

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.19 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GLB opened at GBX 12.73 ($0.15) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.69. The company has a market capitalization of £34.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.44. Glanbia has a 1-year low of GBX 9.71 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.37 ($0.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

