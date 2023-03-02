Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Shares Down 14.3%

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 274,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 325,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Glen Eagle Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.44. The company has a market cap of C$4.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

About Glen Eagle Resources

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

