Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Global Industrial Stock Down 1.0 %

GIC opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $37.32.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 40.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 36.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

