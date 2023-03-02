Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Stock Price Down 2%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Rating) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.35. 4,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 5,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000.

