Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 762.1% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $282,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,763,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLG traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,248. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.122 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

