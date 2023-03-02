Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 762.1% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $282,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,763,000.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QYLG traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,248. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $30.09.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.