Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,735 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

