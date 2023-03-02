Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.07% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 213,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

URA stock opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

