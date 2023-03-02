GMS (NYSE:GMS) Shares Gap Down to $62.10

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.10, but opened at $59.00. GMS shares last traded at $57.50, with a volume of 38,950 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMS. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.85.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.46. GMS had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GMS by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

