Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.16 million. Gogo had a net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Gogo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Gogo Stock Down 2.1 %
Gogo stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.32.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.
