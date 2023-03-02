Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.16 million. Gogo had a net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Gogo updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Gogo Stock Down 2.1 %

Gogo stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gogo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Gogo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Gogo by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gogo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Gogo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

