Gold Fields Limited (GFI) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.24 on March 30th

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2425 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Gold Fields has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

GFI opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

