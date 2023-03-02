Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Shares Up 4.3%

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 8,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 32,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Golden Arrow Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 15.72 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

Further Reading

