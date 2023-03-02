Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GDEN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.
Golden Entertainment Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of GDEN stock opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 2.38.
About Golden Entertainment
Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.
