Goldfinch (GFI) Price Hits $0.65

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $26.34 million and $190,787.09 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Get Goldfinch alerts:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,818,224 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

