Governance OHM (GOHM) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $737,217.12 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for $2,726.48 or 0.11509052 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002105 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00426786 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.65 or 0.28847915 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000158 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
