GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.09

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from GR Engineering Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
GR Engineering Services Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.
GR Engineering Services Company Profile
Further Reading
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for GR Engineering Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GR Engineering Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.