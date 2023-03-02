Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.35

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 23715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.68.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

About Granite Ridge Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,509,000.

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

