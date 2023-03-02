Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Down 67.1% in February

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the January 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Gratomic Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CBULF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 48,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,103. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. Gratomic has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.93.
Gratomic Company Profile
