Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Down 98.6% in February

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,811,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of GGII stock traded down 0.00 on Thursday, reaching 0.00. 5,162,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,823,492. Green Globe International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.02.

Get Green Globe International alerts:

Green Globe International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Green Globe International, Inc focuses on expanding the use and license of the Green Globe brand to develop new acquisition and investment opportunities for the holding company to build shareholder value. The company was founded on November 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.