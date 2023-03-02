Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Down 98.6% in February

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,811,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Green Globe International Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of GGII stock traded down 0.00 on Thursday, reaching 0.00. 5,162,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,823,492. Green Globe International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.02.
Green Globe International Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Globe International (GGII)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.