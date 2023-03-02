Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Short Interest Update

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a growth of 280.5% from the January 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,973,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Greene Concepts Stock Down 10.0 %
OTCMKTS:INKW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 5,484,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,301,047. Greene Concepts has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About Greene Concepts
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greene Concepts (INKW)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Greene Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.