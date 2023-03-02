Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Jay P. Cahalan Buys 720 Shares of Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 720 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $41,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,690 shares in the company, valued at $779,645.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GCBC opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $79.79. The company has a market cap of $467.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.28.

Greene County Bancorp’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, March 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

