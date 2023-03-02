Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Greif has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greif to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Greif Price Performance

NYSE GEF opened at $73.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Greif has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $74.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.20). Greif had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Greif will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEF. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $318,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,050 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $319,666.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,865.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,292 shares of company stock valued at $491,967. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greif

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Greif by 326.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

