Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Greif had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Greif Stock Down 7.7 %

NYSE:GEF traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.93. 73,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a 12-month low of $55.57 and a 12-month high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.00.

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $319,666.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,865.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $319,666.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,380.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,362.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,292 shares of company stock valued at $491,967. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $16,669,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 16.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

