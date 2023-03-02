Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $73.59, but opened at $69.75. Greif shares last traded at $68.30, with a volume of 117,303 shares.

The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.20). Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

GEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 2,180 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.78 per share, with a total value of $167,380.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,362.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,292 shares of company stock valued at $491,967. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greif

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Greif Trading Down 9.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.