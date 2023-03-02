Grocery Outlet’s (GO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.
NASDAQ GO opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.36. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of -0.02.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
