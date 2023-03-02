Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0151 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Grupo Nutresa S. A.’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Performance
Shares of Grupo Nutresa S. A. stock opened at C$8.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.53. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 52 week low of C$7.50 and a 52 week high of C$13.53.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Company Profile
