Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider James Winston King Sells 192 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) insider James Winston King sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $13,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,599.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Winston King also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Monday, December 19th, James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.0 %

Guidewire Software stock opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $47,584,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after acquiring an additional 688,264 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,377,000 after acquiring an additional 341,273 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,158,000 after purchasing an additional 335,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 296,034 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.55.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.