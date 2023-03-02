GXChain (GXC) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001952 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $34.44 million and $987.64 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007294 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004694 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

