Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.31

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.31 and traded as low as $8.50. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 100 shares.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Gyrodyne makes up approximately 0.6% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Towerview LLC owned 7.99% of Gyrodyne worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, NY.

