Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Short Interest Update

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, an increase of 391.1% from the January 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.2 days.

Hafnia Stock Performance

HFIAF stock remained flat at $5.31 during midday trading on Thursday. Hafnia has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

Get Hafnia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hafnia in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports petroleum oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.