Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2349 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSNGY opened at $16.37 on Thursday. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hang Seng Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Read More

