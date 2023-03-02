Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.60

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 606 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45.
Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
