Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the January 31st total of 392,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.52. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $5.45.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 73.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on HARP. Truist Financial cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.