Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.52)-($0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. Harsco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.52–$0.23 EPS.

HSC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. CJS Securities lowered shares of Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Harsco has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Harsco had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Harsco by 940.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Harsco by 35.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 507.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

