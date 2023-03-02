Head-To-Head Survey: Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) vs. Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wereldhave and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wereldhave alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A Global Net Lease 3.17% 0.79% 0.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wereldhave and Global Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wereldhave 1 1 0 0 1.50 Global Net Lease 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wereldhave presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.89%. Global Net Lease has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.84%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Wereldhave.

42.5% of Wereldhave shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wereldhave and Global Net Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Net Lease $378.86 million 3.86 $12.02 million ($0.09) -156.43

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Wereldhave.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats Wereldhave on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wereldhave

(Get Rating)

At Wereldhave, we're reinventing shopping centers. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to work, relax and spend time with friends and family. We now own and operate 30 center locations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France – combining leisure, entertainment, health & beauty and food & drink with more traditional retail. We choose centers close to cities – that are well connected to public transport and where we can offer free parking. Our centers are anchored around food retail – each has at least one hypermarket or two to three supermarkets. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to meet and relax with friends and family. We take a deliberately long-term approach. Our aim is to deliver attractive returns for our investors, create positive value for local communities and other stakeholders and, over time, increase the value of our investments. As a business, consumers are at the heart of everything we do.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc. engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.