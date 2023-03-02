Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.93.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

