Healthia Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:HLA)

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.95, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthia news, insider Paul Wilson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$56,400.00 ($38,108.11). 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthia Company Profile

Healthia Limited provides health services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Feet & Ankles; Bodies & Minds; and Eyes & Ears. The company operates podiatry and retail footwear; physiotherapy, hand therapy, occupational therapy, exercise physiology, and speech pathology clinics; and optometry and audiology stores, as well as manufactures and sells orthotic devices.

