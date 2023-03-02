Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Update

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, a growth of 750.4% from the January 31st total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSCS has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Heart Test Laboratories from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock.

Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance

HSCS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,006. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. Heart Test Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories ( NASDAQ:HSCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSCS. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

