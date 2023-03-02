Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCSGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,000 shares, a growth of 750.4% from the January 31st total of 25,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSCS has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Heart Test Laboratories from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.30 price objective on the stock.

Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance

HSCS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,006. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. Heart Test Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSCS. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heart Test Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.