HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.00.

HEICO Price Performance

HEICO stock opened at $171.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. HEICO has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $177.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.98.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HEICO news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $438,588.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,306.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $438,588.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,306.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and sold 18,908 shares worth $2,984,088. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Stories

