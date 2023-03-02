Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.56

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.56 and last traded at $52.54, with a volume of 18948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Heineken from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

