Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$940.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.40 million. Helios Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HLIO stock opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

