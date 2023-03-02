HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Trading 5.2% Higher

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.33 and last traded at $43.33. Approximately 202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.