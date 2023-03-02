Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Down 6.5%

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.37 and last traded at $34.74. Approximately 60,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 116,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $846.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.