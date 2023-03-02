Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Down 6.5%

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.37 and last traded at $34.74. Approximately 60,380 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 116,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

The company has a market cap of $846.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5,979.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 508,215 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter worth about $12,267,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 271,887 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 75.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 258,392 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,581.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 142,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

