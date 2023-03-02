Hermez Network (HEZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $282,525.04

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $190.13 million and approximately $282,525.04 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $5.20 or 0.00022161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00041438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031251 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002253 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00022023 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00220676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,483.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.18490911 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $280,036.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.