Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.44-0.52 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

HPE traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,758,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,344,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $448,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,120 shares of company stock worth $2,328,549 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.