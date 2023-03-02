Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1-7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.04 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.02-2.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 11,758,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,344,965. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $153,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 27,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $448,422.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $153,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,120 shares of company stock worth $2,328,549. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $181,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

