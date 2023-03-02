HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Downgraded by TD Cowen to “Market Perform”

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s previous close.

DINO has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,789,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,562,000 after acquiring an additional 355,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,737,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,601 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Featured Stories

